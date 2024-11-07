Govt reclaims land allocated for Rezwana Chowdhury Bonna’s Shurer Dhara

The government has reclaimed the land previously allocated for renowned Rabindra Sangeet artist Rezwana Chowdhury Bonna's music school, Shurer Dhara, in Dhaka's Lalmatia area.

According to an official letter from the Ministry of Land dated 7 November 2024, the land (0.5120 acres) had previously been allotted to Rezwana Chowdhury Bonna's Shurer Dhara.

The Ministry of Land has also instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions under this directive.

Rezwana Chowdhury Bonna, as of now, has not issued any statement regarding the decision.