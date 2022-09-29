Government policies enabled enterprises and supported women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh: IMF official

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Government policies enabled enterprises and supported women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh: IMF official

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:01 am
Photo: IMF
Photo: IMF

Government policies have enabled small and medium-size enterprises and supported women entrepreneurs, said Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette M Sayeh.

"And benefits have accrued not just to those in urban areas; the agricultural and rural sectors have also advanced thanks to policies, such as floors on credit, which are backed by refinancing lines on concessional terms," she added during her speech at a discussion on fintech and financial inclusion organised by IMF.

She also said, in Bangladesh, financial inclusion has been a decades-long journey to include segments of the population that previously had limited access to formal finance. This journey, which first began with microcredit, has since evolved to cover all aspects of financial inclusion—from access, to usage, and to quality.

Today, the use of mobile phones for financial transactions is commonplace in Bangladesh. People are accustomed to digital financial services, agent banking, branchless banking, and mobile money, she continued.

"Of course, more work needs to be done to maintain this momentum, to expand access even more and to bridge the gender gaps that persist. But I must commend the Bangladeshi authorities for the rich policy tapestry laid out in their latest financial inclusion strategy, which covers important aspects such as credit growth in priority sectors, MSME financing, gender priority, access to finance in rural areas, and green financing," said the IMF official.

Bangladesh has invested significantly in digital infrastructure and many new companies have emerged, building on that infrastructure, about which you will be hearing more in the course of this seminar.

Continued emphasis in areas such as credit bureaus, asset registration, payment systems, and micro-finance institutions will further reduce the cost of financial services. For achieving some of these, collaborating with the private sector will be important but striking the right balance between encouraging innovation and ensuring financial stability remains vital.

fintech / Digitisation / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

9m | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

39m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get a Chevening scholarship?

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

How to cash in on the sexual insecurities of men

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

34m | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

15h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

16h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run