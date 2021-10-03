Minister applauds foreign TV channel operators for abiding by law

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Minister applauds foreign TV channel operators for abiding by law

The skies of Bangladesh are open, any channel can be broadcast here, but it has to abide by the laws of the country, he said

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:16 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has applauded the role of the country's foreign channel operators for abiding by the law.

"I thank the foreign channel operators for complying with the country's law. The government has not closed any foreign channel. The operators have stopped broadcasting the foreign channels that violate the country's law," he said, talking to reporters at his office in the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.

In reply to a query of reporters, the minister said first of all, the government did not shut down any channel. "The skies of Bangladesh are open, any channel can be broadcast here, but it has to abide by the laws of the country.

"In other countries, foreign channels are broadcast in accordance with the law. Only, in our country, the law was being violated for years. We informed all stakeholders about the implementation of this law two years ago. They were urged several times and notices have been issued," he said, adding, "Finally, we decided in a meeting with all stakeholders, in August, that we would implement the law from 1 October. That is what we did. No channel was shut down."

In response to a question about the closure of several foreign channels by cable operators, Hassan Mahmud said, "Since they did not get clean feed from the concerned channels, they have stopped broadcasting them. I applaud that, but we did not ask them to stop broadcasting. They were given time in advance so they could ask the concerned channels to send clean-feed. Enough, i.e. two years, time was given."

Asked about the movement of some cable operators resisting, he said, "The government will not bow down to any pressure. Of course, there can be negotiations if they want. However, the basis of discussion will be in abiding by the law, the basis will be protection of the interests of the country."

"Our mobile courts will be operating across the country and the secretary of the ministry is scheduled to hold online meetings with all DCs and divisional commissioners today (Sunday)," the minister said, adding that action would be taken if allegations of violations are found to be true.

Top News

Cable TV / channel / Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec