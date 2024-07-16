Government to await supreme court's verdict on quota reform, says law minister Anisul Huq

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

The government will refrain from taking any action regarding the quota reform issue until the Supreme Court decides, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to respecting the judiciary's independence while speaking at a seminar today (16 July) organised by the Bangladesh Progressive Columnists Forum titled "Injustice in Bangladesh: Unlawful Law, Indemnity Law, and the Imprisonment of Leaders." 

"We consider the matter of quota reform to be sub judice, and it is the court's prerogative to adjudicate upon it. We will await the Supreme Court's verdict and abide by it. No action will be taken prematurely," Minister Anisul Huq affirmed during his keynote address.

"We believe this is a policy matter for the government, not the judiciary. Our stance will be guided by the court's advice or ruling. This is our current approach," he clarified. 

Addressing the government's stance, Minister Anisul Huq emphasised, "We believe that logical reasoning should prevail, and Sheikh Hasina's government will duly consider what is beneficial for the people."

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Anti-quota protest / Quota reform

