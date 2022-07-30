 Government aid worth 11 crore for flood affected farmers

The government has distributed free seeds and fertilizers worth Tk 11 crore to 1.85 lakh farmers in 17 districts affected by recent floods.

In the first phase, 94,000 farmers have been given Amon seeds and fertilizers worth Taka 5.88 crore 88 lakh. In the second phase, 700 farmers of the 4 most affected districts - Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulavibazar and Habiganj have been given Amon paddy seeds and fertilizers worth about 3.5 lakh Taka, said a release here.

In the third phase, implementation of rehabilitation assistance worth 5 crore Taka to 90,000 farmers and the work of providing each of them 5 kg of high-yielding Amon seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertilizer is underway, added the release.

Besides, the issue of early winter vegetable seed assistance to the affected farmers to compensate for the flood damage is under process.