 Government aid worth 11 crore for flood affected farmers

Bangladesh

BSS
30 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

 Government aid worth 11 crore for flood affected farmers

BSS
30 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:03 pm
File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The government has distributed free seeds and fertilizers worth Tk 11 crore to 1.85 lakh farmers in 17 districts affected by recent floods.

In the first phase, 94,000 farmers have been given Amon seeds and fertilizers worth Taka 5.88 crore 88 lakh. In the second phase, 700 farmers of the 4 most affected districts - Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulavibazar and Habiganj have been given Amon paddy seeds and fertilizers worth about 3.5 lakh Taka, said a release here.

In the third phase, implementation of rehabilitation assistance worth 5 crore Taka to 90,000 farmers and the work of providing each of them 5 kg of high-yielding Amon seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertilizer is underway, added the release.

Besides, the issue of early winter vegetable seed assistance to the affected farmers to compensate for the flood damage is under process.

Top News

Flood / Govt aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

7h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

18h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

19h | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

20h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink