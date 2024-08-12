Government accepts two BSEC commissioners’ resignation

The Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance has accepted the resignation of two commissioners, Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Rumana Islam of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In an order issued today (12 August), the Financial Institution Division said the resignation of two commissioners has been effective from yesterday (11 August).

Earlier on Saturday night (11 August), the BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam resigned. The government appointed Mohsin Chowdhury as chairman in charge of the commission.