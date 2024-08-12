Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf’s resignation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 02:25 pm

Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf’s resignation

According to the circular, Abdur Rouf assumed the role of BB governor on 4 July 2022 as per the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (President’s Order No. 127 of 1972) for four years.

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf’s resignation

The interim government has accepted the resignation of former governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder.

A circular was issued in this regard today (12 August).

The circular states that Abdur Rouf had resigned from his position on Thursday (9 August) by sending a letter to the secretary of financial institutions, which has been accepted by the government.

According to the circular, Abdur Rouf assumed the role of BB governor on 4 July 2022 as per the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (President's Order No. 127 of 1972) for four years.

The resignation of Abdur Rouf is part of a tranche of resignations by top executives of various public and private institutions following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Bank / Abdur Rouf Talukder

