Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf’s resignation
According to the circular, Abdur Rouf assumed the role of BB governor on 4 July 2022 as per the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (President’s Order No. 127 of 1972) for four years.
The interim government has accepted the resignation of former governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder.
A circular was issued in this regard today (12 August).
The circular states that Abdur Rouf had resigned from his position on Thursday (9 August) by sending a letter to the secretary of financial institutions, which has been accepted by the government.
The resignation of Abdur Rouf is part of a tranche of resignations by top executives of various public and private institutions following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.