Gopalganj district administration takes over Benazir's Savanna Eco Resort

The Gopalganj district administration has taken over the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park, owned by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, amid allegations that he amassed his wealth illegally.

On Friday (7 June) night, the district administration and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced the takeover through a public address (PA) system in front of the resort's main gate.

As a result, the district administration will assume authority over the property starting today (8 June), in accordance with the court order.

ACC Deputy Director of Gopalganj office Md Mashiur Rhaman said, "We will compile a list of movable and immovable properties and hang signboards. All park activities will thereafter be overseen by the deputy commissioner, including financial matters, with no visitor entry restrictions."

According to the ACC, Benazir Ahmed constructed the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park spanning 621 bighas of land in Bairagitol and Maskandi villages of the Sadar upazila during his tenure as the director general of Rapid Action Battalion from 2015 to 2020 and later as the IGP from 2020 to 2022.

Locals alleged that individuals from the Hindu community were the rightful owners of the land, but they were forced, threatened, and deceived into selling their properties, with a considerable portion of the land forcibly seized.

Following media reports on Benazir's wealth, the ACC initiated an investigation, leading to a court order to seize the properties belonging to Benazir and his family, including the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park.