Google celebrates Bangladesh's Independence Day with doodle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 09:39 am

Popular search engine Google celebrated Bangladesh's Independence Day with a special doodle.

The doodle was launched at 12:00am on Sunday (26 March).

If a person goes to Google to search for something from Bangladesh, they will see a doodle with a red-green flag. Clicking on the doodle with take them to a new page that shows information about Bangladesh's independence.

History of Doddle

According to Google, in 1998, before the company was even incorporated, the concept of the doodle was born when founders Larry and Sergey played with the corporate logo to indicate their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

They placed a stick figure drawing behind the 2nd "o" in the word, Google, and the revised logo was intended as a comical message to Google users that the founders were "out of office.". While the first doodle was relatively simple, the idea of decorating the company logo to celebrate notable events was born.

Two years later in 2000, Larry and Sergey asked current webmaster Dennis Hwang, an intern at the time, to produce a doodle for Bastille Day. It was so well received by our users that Dennis was appointed Google's chief doodler and doodles started showing up more and more regularly on the Google homepage.

In the beginning, the doodles mostly celebrated familiar holidays; nowadays, they highlight a wide array of events and anniversaries. Over time, the demand for doodles has risen internationally.

Doodlers

Creating doodles is the responsibility of a team of illustrators and engineers that Google refers to as "doodlers". For them, creating doodles has become a group effort to enliven the Google homepage and bring smiles to the faces of Google users around the world.

The team has created over 5000 doodles for our homepages around the world.

A group of Google employees get together regularly to brainstorm and decide which events will be celebrated with a doodle. The ideas for the doodles come from numerous sources including employees and Google users.

The doodle selection process aims to celebrate interesting events and anniversaries that reflect Google's personality and love for innovation.

Submitting ideas

Ideas for doodles can be emailed to [email protected] with ideas for the next Google doodle. 

