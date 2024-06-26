Goods worth Tk1cr bought in auction seized from Brahmanbaria supershop

26 June, 2024
Employees of Indu Bangla Supershop stand outside as customs official take away seized products. Photo: TBS
Employees of Indu Bangla Supershop stand outside as customs official take away seized products. Photo: TBS

Customs authorities have seized goods worth Tk1 crore from a supershop in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura land port area.

The raid was conducted at Indu Bangla Supershop in the land port area from 11am to 4pm yesterday (25 June).

District Tax, Customs and Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Abu Hanif Mohammad Ahad, who led the drive, said the goods were seized because the warehouse in which the goods were kept was not registered under the Vat Act.

"We reached the office with the goods. I can't say anything further right now," he added.

On the other hand, Yakub Hossain, the owner of Indu Bangla Supershop, said, "I have bought goods worth Tk1.4 crore under the name of M/s Mim Enterprises, which I have licensed. I have sold goods worth Tk35 lakh. I am paying VAT and tax regularly. Still Deputy Commissioner Ahad seized the goods."

Yakub Hossain claimed that the goods were purchased by participating in court and customs warehouse auctions between 31 March and 29 May. Among the seized goods were various products, including cosmetics and clothes.

The supershop owner and locals said a team of customs led by Deputy Commissioner Abu Hanif Mohammad Abdul Ahad came to Indu Bangla Supershop and started the operation. At that time, the shop staff showed the documents to Deputy Commissioner Ahad which stated that they had bought all the goods through auction.

At one stage, he seized all the documents of the goods, the mobile phones of all the employees of the shop, a computer and the goods worth about Tk1 crore in the shop and warehouse.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Import-Exporter Association, said the goods bought legally at the auction were taken away from the shops and warehouses by the customs people.

"It is not legal in any way. Harassment by customs will make it difficult to do business," he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

