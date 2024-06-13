Goods, passenger services to Saint Martin's resumes

The transportation services - goods and passengers - to Saint Martin's via the Bay of Bengal resumed today (13 June) on a limited scale.

"Around 1:00pm, at least 300 people left for Teknaf from the jetty ghat of Saint Martin's Island on three trawlers under the security of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and coast guard members," Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

"The trawlers reached the sea coast point of Munder Dale area in Teknaf's Sabrang Union, adjacent to Marine Drive road, around 3:00pm.

"However, no cargo trawlers left for Saint Martin's today," he added.

The services had been cut off since last week when an unidentified armed group from Myanmar fired on a boat from the island at the Naf River near the Naikhongdia point on 5 June, disrupting emergency travels and goods transportation.

Khorshed Alam, president of the Saint Martin's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association and panel chairman of Saint Martin's union said the island has faced a food crisis due to the suspension over the past seven days.

"Now, alternative routes are providing some relief," he added.