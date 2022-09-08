Good time to arrive soon, democracy to be restored: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said a good time will come with the restoration of democracy in the country.

"Your son was seriously injured in the movement for the restoration of democracy. His suffering and pain won't go in vain," he told seriously injured Kishoreganj Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Shrabon's mother.

Fakhrul went to Popular Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area around 1:30pm to visit Shrabon who sustained critical injuries in police firing at a rally of BNP at Pakundia Upazila in Kishoreganj on 3 September.

He talked to duty doctors and inquired about the JCD leader's physical condition and treatment.

Later, talking to Srabon's mother, the BNP leader said their party will remain beside her family in ensuring proper treatment of her son.

"Have patience and seek divine blessings by keeping trust in Allah. We're with you…democracy will be restored and a good time will surely come," he said.

BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam and its media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan were present.

Dr Rafiqul Islam said Shrabon's lungs, alimentary tract, liver and kidney were affected by the bullet wounds and it will take a long time for him to recover.