Good neighbours, good friends, good partners: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Bangladesh-China relations

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has emphasized the strong and cooperative relationship between Bangladesh and China, describing them as "good neighbours, good friends, and good partners" with well-aligned development strategies.

Mao Ning made these remarks during a regular press briefing in response to a question from a reporter from Hubei Media Group about the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She highlighted the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations, which have been marked by respect, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We have set a good example of friendship and cooperation between developing countries," she said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 49 years ago, both countries have supported each other on core issues and worked together to advance modernisation.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of their leaders, China and Bangladesh have deepened their strategic cooperative partnership, achieving fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson noted that the Bangladeshi prime minister's upcoming visit aims to further these efforts.

She said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh through this visit to carry forward the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen political mutual trust, further synergize development strategies, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and elevate the bilateral relations to a new level.

The upcoming visit marks Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first visit to China since her new term began and comes five years after her last visit.

During the visit, she will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, who will hold a welcoming ceremony and talks. The two prime ministers will also attend a signing ceremony for cooperation documents, discussing ways to deepen traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and address regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Hasina will also participate in a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities between China and Bangladesh, further highlighting the economic cooperation between the two countries.

