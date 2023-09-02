Good governance, political will underscored in achieving sustainable urbanisation

Bangladesh

Good governance, political will underscored in achieving sustainable urbanisation

Speakers have emphasised the critical role of good governance, urban planning, political commitment, rural development, mass transportation, and sustainable infrastructure in achieving sustainable urbanisation and decentralisation.

They came up with this observation during a seminar titled "Decentralization of Dhaka and Sustainable Urbanization in Bangladesh," organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Saturday (2 September).

The event, attended by Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury as the chief guest and Housing Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin and Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed as special guests, discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by Bangladesh's rapid urbanization.

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar underscored the need for accelerated urban development to align with the country's economic growth. 

With 65% of the GDP originating from urban areas, including 35% from Dhaka alone, he stressed that decentralisation was essential to combat traffic congestion and pollution. 

He proposed attracting long-term commercial investments in cities beyond Dhaka, building planned satellite cities, expanding expressways, and enhancing the quality of life in large cities.

Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury highlighted the government's commitment to balanced development throughout the country. 

He mentioned upcoming projects, such as metro rails and elevated expressways, to alleviate traffic congestion. 

Expressing optimism about sustaining GDP growth, he called for a change in mindset and the automation of government processes, including land offices. 

He also discussed the forthcoming Land Reform Act and the importance of political stability for industrialisation.

Kazi Wasi Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, discussed detailed area plans (DAP) to accommodate businesses, proposed tax reconsiderations, and called for inclusive projects that benefit rural areas. 

He suggested planned housing estates near economic zones to provide urban amenities to workers while preserving arable lands and forests.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlighted the importance of protecting the ocean, combating pollution, and promoting responsible business practices. She stressed the need for high-quality infrastructure that doesn't harm the environment.

Architect Iqbal Habib, Vice President of the Bangladesh Environment Movement, emphasized the growing urbanization trend and called for planned decentralization, rural livelihood development, strengthening local governments, green technology adoption, and consistent policies to reduce the pressure on Dhaka.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), advocated for a clear vision for Dhaka, RAJUK reforms, and long-term master plans for every division. She emphasized the preservation of wetlands and agricultural lands for future food security.

Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, addressed the issue of unplanned urbanization and the need for effective implementation of urban plans to facilitate decentralization.

