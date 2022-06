Gonoshasthaya Kendra has sent two medical teams to help flood affected people in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

It also allocated 100 tonnes of flatten rice and molasses for the stranded people of the northeastern districts.

On Saturday (18 June), five tonnes of flatten rice and one tonne of molasses were sent in Sylhet's Bishwanath and Sunamganj's Shantinagar upazila on an emergency basis.