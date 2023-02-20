Gonoshasthaya Kendra to send aid to Turkey earthquake survivors

Gonoshasthaya Kendra is going to send food and medicines to Turkey for people affected by the devastating earthquake.

It will send 10,000 packets of Minavit nutritional food (400 grams each) produced by Gonoshasthaya Foods Limited along with 150 different medicines produced by Gonoshasthaya Pharmaceuticals Limited, said a press release issued on Monday (20 February).

Under the direction of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the organisations's Press Adviser Muhammad Jahangir Alam Mintu informed Turkish Embassy officials in Dhaka about sending the aid.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra is making arrangements to send the aid to Turkey as early as possible through the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka.