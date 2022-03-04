Gono Odhikar Parishad stages protest against commodity price rise

Gono Odhikar Parishad has brought out a rally protesting the upsurge in prices of essential commodities.

The rally, led by former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur, started near the National Press Club on Friday (4 March).

Photo: TBS

Workers of the organisation shouted slogans condemning the continuous price hike.

Attended by hundreds of activists, the procession was then halted near the Shahbag intersection by police.

Later, a clash broke out between the organisation's members and the police after they placed barricades near Shahbag to stop the rally.