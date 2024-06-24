Gone baby gone: Where are Matiur Rahman, his wives and sons?

His mobile phone keeps ringing, but the calls go unanswered.

His WhatsApp shows he last used the app at 12:34pm this afternoon (24 June).

This was so far the only trace that former National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman wasn't a figment of a collective imagination.

He did exist. But no one knew where.

At the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, officials whispered of his escape. He had fled the country, they said.

Matiur Rahman – who came to the limelight after the son of his second wife attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh – dominated conversations held in hushed tones at the NBR offices. He was the talk of the town afterall.

The Tk15 lakh goat was only a drop in the ocean for Matiur's hidden wealth.

An ACC investigation, which officially began on 4 June, is also looking into 55 bighas of land in Pubail under his name, alongside a park, more 300 bighas of land, a shoe factory, expensive cars and homes parked under his or his relative's names.

Earlier today, a Dhaka court also issued a travel ban against him, his first wife and their son.

Today (24 June), the finance ministry sent letters to the state-run Sonali Bank and the Bangladesh Bank to remove Matiur's directorship of the state-owned bank.

Before this, he had been removed from his post as president of the NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal – the first time such a move had been made against an NBR tribunal president.

Matiur was then attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry, but wasn't given any specific designation in his new role, effectively making him an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Matiur, meanwhile, has also not made an appearance in his new office.

Speaking to The Business Standard, ERD Joint Secy Mohammad Abdul Gofur, however, said, "I am supposed to get papers of him joining the new post, but I have not received any such thing yet."

Matiur had not attended his offices after Eid holidays, which ended on Tuesday (18 June).

Contacted, police officials also drew a blank when asked about Matiur's whereabouts. If he had left the country, he speculated that he couldn't have used any official channel.

Media reports have also surfaced about Matiur's possible whereabouts.

Some say he escaped through the Akhaura Land Port, a matter confirmed to one newspaper.

One report even claimed he had "shaved his head" to avoid detection, which also stoked further discussion about whether he had been wearing a wig the entire time.

The advice was allegedly given by a syndicate with some expertise in smuggling people abroad.

An NBR official, speaking under the condition of anonymity, however, said Matiur was still in the country.

Referring to past moves against him – the Anti-Corruption Commission had investigated him four times in the past – the official said, "He has overcome the odds before. He will probably manage to do so again."

Matiur's "disappearance" mimics that of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed.

After a hoard of his illegal wealth came under scrutiny, Benazir vanished.

He was summoned to the ACC twice but failed to appear on each occasion.

Family matters

Matiur Rahman's lavishness gripped the nation like a frenzy, beginning a few days before Eid after the wife of his second son, Ifat Rahman, bought the goat, infamous by now.

The goat was bought from Sadiq Agro, which claims to have received only Tk1 lakh as advance payment.

Since then, Matiur and his family have come under the radar. A Tk70 lakh cow was found to have been bought by the same son.

Social media sleuths also uncovered a photo of his daughter from his first marriage in an expensive car.

And that was just one of many cars recovered. This followed land, bungalows and watches.

Matiur's first wife, Layla Kaniz, can also not be traced, alongside their son Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnab. His second wife has reportedly also left the country.

As for Ifat, the boy who started it all, he is said to have been sent to Malaysia, although this could not be independently confirmed by The Business Standard.

Clean chit conundrum

The ACC, which had investigated Matiur Rahman earlier, had given him a clean certificate.

According to ACC sources, Matiur was investigated in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2021 in view of separate complaints against this officer in the last 18 years.

The ACC, however, announced an end to these after failing to find any truths in the complaints.

Later, the commission's investigation and further proceedings regarding Matiur Rahman stopped.

Speaking to The Business Standard, ACC Commissioner Zaharul Haque said the investigation officer may not have found the truth of the allegations against him.

"But if there is any negligence on the part of the ACC, then action will be taken."

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told TBS that now that the investigation has begun, the ACC will also look into the previous allegations.