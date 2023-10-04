Gonantrik Chhatra Shakti activists allegedly beaten by Chhatra League in DU

Seven leaders and activists including the convener of the new student organisation Gonantrik Chhatra Shakti were allegedly beaten by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in Dhaka University today.

Akhtar Hossain, the former social services secretary of the Central Students' Union, announced the name of the new organisation in a press conference in front of Ducsu Bhaban around 11am on Wednesday (4 October). Most of the leaders and activists of this new student organisation, including Akhtar, were previously associated with Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

According to eyewitnesses, Akhtar was beaten in front of the Atomic Energy Commission near TSC around 1:30pm.

Asif Mahmud, convenor of the new organisation, told the media, " Akhtar Hossain, Lutfur Rahman, Faisal Hasan, Nishita Zaman, Rahnuma Hriday, Asadullah, Sadia Islam of our organisation were injured in the attack. Akhtar was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for primary treatment."

Asif also said that a press conference was supposed to be held at Madhur Canteen on the occasion of the launching of Gonantrik Chhatra Shakti.

"But since the leaders and workers of Chhatra League had already taken a position there, we held a press conference in front of Ducsu building," he added. 

Meanwhile, Chhatra League has denied the allegation of beating.

Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of DU Chhatra League, told the media, "None of our leaders and workers are involved in the attack. We don't know anything about it."

Earlier in the day, the new student organisation Ganotantrik Chhatra Shakti was launched.

 

