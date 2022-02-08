Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Japan ties: A win-win partnership

Japan reiterated that they will continue to stand by Bangladesh in the country's development journey, with top leaders of both the countries committing to strengthen the bonds of amity and cooperation.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at an event co-hosted by the embassy of Japan in Dhaka and the Bangladesh foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued separate goodwill video messages.

Japan officially recognised Bangladesh as an independent state on 10 February, 1972.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said, "I'm happy today to note that our time-tested friendship has evolved in depth and dimension. So much so that our 'Comprehensive Partnership' is now poised to be raised to 'Strategic Partnership' in the near future.

"I'm heartened by the increased Japanese investment in various sectors in Bangladesh. I notice with delight that Japanese companies find the investment climate attractive in Bangladesh, and are ready to invest," she said.

The prime minister also sought Japan's support for an early, voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas.

Hasina acknowledged the sustained economic cooperation and support of Japan and expressed hope that the cooperation would remain an inspiration for the coming fifty years for mutually beneficial gains.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his message, reiterated Japan's commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Bangladesh.

Appreciating the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he reaffirmed Japan's commitment to stand beside Bangladesh for the mutual benefits of the two peoples.

He assured of Japan's continued support to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

As the chief guest of the ceremony, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed gratitude to Japan for being the largest development partner of Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki highlighted the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of infrastructure development, trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

"The friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan have become more robust than ever. Still, the milestone year will elevate the cooperative relationship between the two countries to new heights," he said.

"I look forward to working with the government and people of Bangladesh to build a win-win partnership for our prosperous future. I hope the Bangladesh-Japan relationship will develop more," he added.

He mentioned that the Dhaka mass rapid transit, MRT line-six, will start commercial operation in December this year.

Bangladesh special economic zone in Araihazar will also be ready for international investment before the end of the year.

"I hope we can work together to further improve the investment climate for expanding trade and investment by then. After that, the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion, Matarbari deep sea port and Bangbandhu Railway Bridge will also be in line," he added.

A message from president of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League Taro Aso was also read out at the event, followed by colourful dance performances courtesy of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Data obtained from the Japanese embassy say the cumulative direct investment from Japan in Bangladesh amounted to $390.18 million until September 2020.

Furthermore, as of April 2021, some 321 Japanese companies were operating in the country. The number quadrupled from 83 in 2010.

The amount of investment in FY20, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was $60 million – about three times higher compared to FY10.