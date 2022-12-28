Gold worth Tk1.67 crore recovered at Ctg Airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:05 pm

Photo: TBS
The National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 2.5 kg of gold from a passenger at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport who came from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Wednesday morning. 

The passenger, Jasim Uddin, a resident of Rangunia in Chattogram, arrived at Chattogram Airport at around 9:20am from Sharjah on the Air Arabia's flight– G9-526, a senior NSI officer at the airport told TBS. 

The estimated market value of the recovered gold is over Tk1.67 crore.

The passenger carried the 2.423 kg of 24-carat gold, which included two bars weighing 2.090 kg and 100 grams of ornaments, converting it into coils of a cooking machine for smuggling. 

A huge amount of cosmetics were also recovered from Jasim during that time. 

The NSI official also said that the gold has been handed over to the airport customs intelligence and investigation directorate. All recovered gold will be confiscated.

The passenger will be handed over to the Patenga police station in a criminal case as he is involved in gold smuggling, he added. 

