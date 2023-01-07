Gold worth Tk 1.5 cr seized at Benapole

UNB
07 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:13 pm

Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh seized 17 gold bars weighing  1.98kg from Pachvulot border of Jashore's Sharsha upazila on Saturday.

Lt Col Tanveer Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-21 battalion, said tipped off that gold was being smuggled to India, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Bottola area at noon.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, two smugglers riding on a motorcycle fled the scene leaving behind two bags and the BGB team recovered the gold bars worth Tk 1.5 crore from the bags, said Tanveer Ahmed.

He said they are trying to arrest the two smugglers.

A case has been filed with Sharsha police in this regard, added the commanding officer.

 

