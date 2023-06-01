Gold worth Tk 1.4cr seized at Benapole

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said on Thursday (1 June) they have seized 14 gold bars weighing around 1.630kg from the Pachvulot border of Jashore's Sharsha upazila.

Lieutenant Colonel Tanveer Ahmed, commander of the BGB-21 battalion, said tipped off that a consignment of gold was being smuggled to India, a team of the BGB conducted a drive in the Pachvulot area around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, a suspected smuggler jumped into the Ichamati River leaving behind a bag, he said.

The border battalion recovered the gold bars worth Tk 1.4 crore from the bag, according to the BGB officer.

Later, the gold bars were deposited with Sharsha police, added the commanding officer.