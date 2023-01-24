Gold worth over Tk1cr seized at Chittagong airport

National Security Intelligence (NSI) on Tuesday seized 1.76kg gold worth Tk1.27 crore from a passenger at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram.

The passenger, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, was travelling from Dubai to Chattogram on the FZ-563 flight of flydubai airlines.

"The gold was seized from Ziaul during a joint operation by the NSI team and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate at the airport," an on-duty officer of NSI told The Business Standard.