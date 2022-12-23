Gold seized in Ctg over 20 years ago to be auctioned

The Bangladesh Bank's Chattogram office has taken an initiative to sell 19 boxes of gold through auction.

As per the directives of the central bank, Chattogram Customs House started the process of selling the seized gold. It has already advertised, asking claimants, if any, to apply.

According to the circular issued on Wednesday, any claimant of this gold has to submit a written claim within three days of the publication of the advertisement. Otherwise, as per government rule, the gold will be auctioned and the money earned from the sales will be deposited to the treasury.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate seized these gold bars illegally brought through the Shah Amanat International Airport and Chattogram sea port.

According to Chattogram customs, the gold sealed in three packets and 16 wooden boxes have remained in the vault of the Chattogram office of the central bank since 1996.

The gold was seized in 19 lots from 240 people between 1988 and 1996. But the quantity of the gold is not known.

Mohammad Naziur Rahman Mia, joint commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard that seized gold by the customs intelligence is kept in Bangladesh Bank's vault. After keeping its custody for 20 years, the authorities concerned can sell those through an auction if none claim the ownership.