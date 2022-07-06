Gold prices drop in the local market

Local jewellers on Wednesday reduced gold prices by up to Tk1,166 per bhori (11.664 grams), following a recent slump in the international market.

Under the new price effective from today (Thursday) each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk78,382, down from Tk79,548, according to a press statement by the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus).

Besides, 21-carat gold will be available at Tk74,883 per bhori, down Tk1,050, while 18-carat gold is at Tk64,152 per bhori, down Tk993, and gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk53,479 per bhori, down Tk757.

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each bhori of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk1,516 while 21-carat will be sold at Tk1,435 and 18-carat silver is available at Tk1,225 per bhori.

The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods will cost Tk933 per bhori.

Bajus last reduced the price of gold on 26 May.

