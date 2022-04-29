Gold, mobile phones worth Tk7 crore recovered from Dhaka airport

The customs house team has detained a passenger with 1kg gold and 350 mobile phones.

The passenger landed at the airport on an Emirates EK584 flight from Dubai at 9:20pm on Thursday.

The passenger was identified on the basis of a tip off.

In the six bags he was carrying there were 1.6kg gold jewelry and gold bars. He was also carrying 350 phones including 273 IPhones, 20 Samsung Notes, Google Pixels.

The market value of all these items is about Tk7 crore. Two cases will be filed against him under customs law and criminal law.