Gold missing from Ctg vault: Client files GD against Islami Bank MD, 3 others

Police accepted the complaint as a general diary and forwarded it to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation

In front of the Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
In front of the Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

Rokeya Akhtar Bari, the woman who earlier claimed to have lost 149 bhori of gold ornaments from a locker of the Islami Bank's Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram, has filed a written complaint with Chawkbazar police station over the incident.

She filed the complaint last night (3 June), five days after discovering the alleged 'disappearance' of the gold ornaments worth Tk1.5 crore. 

The complaint mentioned four Islami Bank officials: Managing Director Mohammad Monirul Mawla, Company Secretary JQM Habib Ullah, Chawkbazar Branch Manager and Senior Vice President SM Shafiqul Mawla Chowdhury, and Mohammad Yunus, the officer in charge of the locker.

Police accepted the complaint as a general diary (GD) and forwarded it to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigation. 

"As the complaint falls under the jurisdiction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the police station accepted it as a GD and sent it to the ACC for investigation," said Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chawkbazar police station.

In her complaint, Rokeya Akhter mentioned that she and her daughter Nasreen Marjuka have been jointly using a locker at the Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch since 2006. 

She said locker no 44, with key no 3, contained 160 bhori gold ornaments belonging to her and her family. 

On 29 May, she went to the bank around 1:30pm to withdraw some of her gold ornaments and requested Mohammad Yunus, the officer in charge of the locker, to open her locker. 

In the complaint, Rokeya claimed that as soon as Yunus opened the locker room door, he found the locker allotted in her name open. Out of her 160 bhori gold ornaments, around 149 bhori were missing. 

Among the stolen gold ornaments were 40 bangles (60 bhori), four jaroa sets (25 bhori), one necklace (10 bhori), seven chains (28 bhori), 25 rings (15 bhori), and 30 pairs of earrings (11 bhori).

Rokeya Akhtar Bari resides in Hillview Society's BTI Beverly Hills area under Chawkbazar police station. She is the wife of late Dr MM Bari.

