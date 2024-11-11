Gold Kinen launches country's first monthly gold savings feature

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Gold Kinen launches country's first monthly gold savings feature

'Auto Gold Save' on Gold Kinen App brings hassle-free, automatic gold savings

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gold Kinen, Bangladesh's first gold-purchasing app, has introduced a new feature to make gold savings easy, accessible and convenient for everyone, through automatic monthly gold savings option, paid through bKash.

The new 'Auto Gold Save' feature on the Gold Kinen App lets users set up monthly gold savings from Tk1,000 to Tk50,000, which will be automatically deducted from their designated bKash account upon users consent on pre-set dates, reads a press release.

This unique feature provides a hands-free way to build a regular savings portfolio in gold, mirroring familiar monthly savings plans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The initiative is expected to inspire people to take their first step into gold purchases and promote a shift toward smart gold savings, aligning with their broader goals of accelerating financial inclusion, savings propensity and amplifying financial literacy.

Users can enjoy a five per cent cashback (up to Tk5,000 per month) offer on gold purchases made via bKash payments. This offer is valid throughout November and December 2024.

The Gold Kinen App has been launched with the vision of making gold accessible, affordable and convenient for most people. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Gold Kinen / Gold / savings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos