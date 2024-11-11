Gold Kinen launches country's first monthly gold savings feature

Gold Kinen, Bangladesh's first gold-purchasing app, has introduced a new feature to make gold savings easy, accessible and convenient for everyone, through automatic monthly gold savings option, paid through bKash.

The new 'Auto Gold Save' feature on the Gold Kinen App lets users set up monthly gold savings from Tk1,000 to Tk50,000, which will be automatically deducted from their designated bKash account upon users consent on pre-set dates, reads a press release.

This unique feature provides a hands-free way to build a regular savings portfolio in gold, mirroring familiar monthly savings plans.

The initiative is expected to inspire people to take their first step into gold purchases and promote a shift toward smart gold savings, aligning with their broader goals of accelerating financial inclusion, savings propensity and amplifying financial literacy.

Users can enjoy a five per cent cashback (up to Tk5,000 per month) offer on gold purchases made via bKash payments. This offer is valid throughout November and December 2024.

The Gold Kinen App has been launched with the vision of making gold accessible, affordable and convenient for most people. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.