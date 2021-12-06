Golapganj Mayor Aminul suspended over controversial comment about govt

The Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Ministry has suspended Aminul Islam Rabel from the mayoral post of Sylhet's Golapganj municipality on allegation of making defamatory remarks against the Bangladesh government and the ministry.

The ministry issued a gazette notification announcing his suspension on Monday.

The notification reported that Aminul Islam Rabel made the defamatory remarks on the Bangladesh government and the LGRD ministry during a programme organised by the Greater Sylhet Development Forum.