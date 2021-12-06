Golapganj Mayor Aminul suspended over controversial comment

The Local Government Division has suspended Aminul Islam Rabel from the mayoral post of Sylhet's Golapganj municipality for allegedly making controversial comments against the government and the ministry.

A gazette was published on Monday announcing his suspension.

According to the notification, Aminul made the remarks to the Bangladesh government and the local government and rural development ministry during a programme organised by the Greater Sylhet Development Forum in the UK.

He said, "We have to pay a 5% bribe in advance to release any project from the ministry."

"I did not get a nomination from Awami League as I did not pay the leaders of the party. Nomination for money is now at its peak in the party," he told the programme.

Aminul Islam sought nomination from Awami League but fail to get it. He contested as an independent candidate in 2018 and won the mayoral race.

Currently he is staying in the United Kingdom.