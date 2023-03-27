Golam Sarwar appointed new controller general of defence finance

Mohammad Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan has been appointed as the controller general of defence finance (CGDF) to oversee military finances.

The accounting specialist from the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service assumed his duties on Monday. He completed his higher studies in accounting by securing B.com and M.com degrees from the University of Dhaka. He also passed MSC in accounting and finance from the UK's Birmingham University.

During his career as a government official, he has played important roles in civil, defence and railway sectors. Prior to his appointment as the controller general of defence finance, he served as the senior finance controller of the army, director general of the Defence Audit Directorate, joint director general of financial affairs of Bangladesh Railway, and senior finance controller of the air force, among others.

