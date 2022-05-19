Golam Md Hasbiul Alam promoted to senior secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

Golam Md Hasbiul Alam promoted to senior secretary

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 06:04 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Golam Md Hasbiul Alam has been promoted to senior secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relations Directorate.

The promotion will be effective from 22 May.

Prior to joining the Ministry of Defense, Golam Md Hasbiul Alam had worked in the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Before that, he was the chairman of the National Skills Development Authority.

Golam Md Hasbiul Alam / Defence Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

8h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

2h | Videos
Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

2h | Videos
Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

23h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire