Golam Md Hasbiul Alam promoted to senior secretary

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Golam Md Hasbiul Alam has been promoted to senior secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relations Directorate.

The promotion will be effective from 22 May.

Prior to joining the Ministry of Defense, Golam Md Hasbiul Alam had worked in the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Before that, he was the chairman of the National Skills Development Authority.