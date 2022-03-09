Goethe-Institut and Mekateam organise ‘The Gender Game’

On the occasion of International Women's Day, a workshop titled "The Gender Game" was organised with 26 participants from different backgrounds on Tuesday (8 March).

The programme was jointly organised by Mekateam and Goethe-Institut. Participants included students as well as young professionals.

During the workshop, the participants explored areas of gender inequality, gender structure, socially accepted stereotypes and many more through various types of games and activities.

The workshop was facilitated by Amir Hamza, founder of Mekateam and Mahfuza Mala, climate and gender activist.

Several participants shared their stories of struggle and also reflected on how the society and family can play positive roles in empowering women.

Mekateam vows to continue holding similar workshops in future and engage more people from the society.

