Goal now is to build world-class infrastructure up to rural level: Planning minister

Although Bangladesh gives the highest priority to infrastructure, the country's roads, rails, and bridges, in terms of quality, are still not of a global standard, said Planning Minister MA Mannan on Sunday.

"Now, the goal of the government is to build world-class infrastructure up to the rural level. In order to achieve this goal, emphasis should be placed on technology as well as investment," he said in his Ministerial Speech during the Bay of Bengal conversation 2023 at a Dhaka hotel.

The minister said the current government is prioritising infrastructure development as part of its plans. When this government came to power in 2009, only 25% of the rural population in the country had access to electricity.

"Since then, the government has invested strategically in production, transmission, and distribution. As a result, electricity facilities now cover the entire country," he said, adding that, similar to its efforts with electricity, the government is currently working on providing road facilities to every village.

He said the people of rural areas contributed the most to the Liberation War of the country. For this reason, the government wants to spread the benefits of infrastructure development to rural areas.

MA Mannan said although the private sector has made a huge contribution to the economy, there is little opportunity for the private sector to come into the construction of electricity, fuel, or rail road bridge infrastructure.

"Due to this type of investment, private sector investors have a shortage of resources. For this reason, the government is investing in infrastructure development with loans from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other development organisations," he added.

He said Bangladesh, however, has not yet failed to repay its foreign debt.

In addition, the government has given priority to the agriculture sector considering food security, said the planning minister, adding, "Agriculture employs 50% of our workforce. The government has brought advanced technology to agriculture, including agricultural research, fertilisers, and irrigation. As a result of agricultural development, Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food."

"Our main goal of development is poverty alleviation. Besides ensuring education and health services, the government has invested for this purpose."

The three-day international conference organised by the non-governmental organisation Centre for Governance Studies started on Saturday. Around 200 dignitaries from various professions, including researchers, teachers, writers, journalists, businessmen, and politicians from 75 countries around the world, are participating in it.

On the second day of the Bay of Bengal Conversation, several sessions were held on various topics such as the role of women in international peacekeeping, US and India: overlapping spheres of influence in South Asia, reskilling and re-educating the workforce of the future, the efficacy of sanctions in promoting peace and stability, the year of the election, city diplomacy, and the future of cultural exchange.