Goal of independence not materialised yet: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the goal of the country's independence has not been materialised yet.



"The spirit of independence was to establish a democratic state and a democratic society. The goal that led to the Liberation War has not been materialised even though 50 years have elapsed," he said.



The BNP leader alleged that the current "authoritarian" and "autocratic" Awami League government is eliminating the opposition to establish a one-party rule in the country.



He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar together with their party's leaders and activists, marking the 50th Victory Day.



Fakhrul alleged that their party chairperson was convicted and jailed in "false" cases. "She has now been fighting for life at a hospital with critical diseases."



He said they have taken a vow on this victory day to "restore" democracy in the country by uniting the people of the country.



Later, the BNP secretary general along with the party senior leaders went to the grave of their party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.



They also paid homage to Zia by placing a wreath at his grave on the occasion of the Victory Day.



Later, talking to reporters, Fakhrul said the nation has lost everything it achieved after the Liberation War.



"We've lost the democracy that we restored through the mass uprising in the 90s under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia. We also developed a system of holding the election under a neutral government. It's unfortunate that it was revoked," he said.



He said people now cannot exercise their right to franchise as the election system has been destroyed. "The people of the country can't vote now. Poverty has increased while people have become from poor to poorer. A group of people backed by the ruling party has become rich," the BNP leader said.



He described the US sanctions on seven current and former officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and on the allegation of violating human rights as a major embarrassment in the 50 years history of the country.



"We think this is the biggest shame for Bangladesh as sanctions have been imposed on the officials of a state institution and it has been exposed to the world that we're a state devoid of democracy. It's unfortunate this situation has been created in Bangladesh today because of those who're now in power," the BNP leader.



BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Chairperson's Advisory Council Members Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Senior Joint Secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretaries General Mahbubuddin Khokon and Khairul Kabir Khokon were, among others, present.



The party and its different units and associate bodies across the country also celebrated Victory Day through various programmes.



BNP also hoisted the party and national flag atop of its central office in Nayapaltan and in the district and divisional unit offices.