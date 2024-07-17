'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

Student killed in Rangpur during clash between police and quota protesters laid to rest

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 05:37 pm
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video
The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video

Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who died of his wounds after being shot by police during the quota reform protests yesterday, was laid to rest in Babanpur Nalipara village of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila this morning (17 July).

His mother Monowara Begum, called to see her son's face for the last time, burst into tears, and could only say, "Go on son, stay well. Don't worry, I will come to you soon."

Abu Sayeed's coffin was brought to the Zafarpara Kamil Madrasa ground near his house for janaza prayers, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

People started gathering there before 9am.

Student in Rangpur killed during clash between police and protesters

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Iqbal Hasan urged the imam to perform the janaza at 9am.

But some students of Begum Rokeya University asked for an additional 15 minutes and said students and teachers from the university were on their way to participate.

The UNO, however, did not agree to it and asked the imam to perform the janaza quickly.

At one point, on the instructions of UNO, the janaza was started amid the commotion.

The locals and the students raised their hands and chanted slogans such as, "Why did my brother die? We want answers, we want justice!", "Accept our demands, accept our demands!", etc.

Around 9:30am some teachers and students of the university came and another janaza was held.

The body was later buried near Sayeed's house in Nalipara village of Babanpur.

Top News

Quota protest / Rangpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

8m | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

2h | Videos
There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

There is an Iranian plan to kill Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

3h | Videos