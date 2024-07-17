'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video

Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who died of his wounds after being shot by police during the quota reform protests yesterday, was laid to rest in Babanpur Nalipara village of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila this morning (17 July).

His mother Monowara Begum, called to see her son's face for the last time, burst into tears, and could only say, "Go on son, stay well. Don't worry, I will come to you soon."

Abu Sayeed's coffin was brought to the Zafarpara Kamil Madrasa ground near his house for janaza prayers, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

People started gathering there before 9am.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Iqbal Hasan urged the imam to perform the janaza at 9am.

But some students of Begum Rokeya University asked for an additional 15 minutes and said students and teachers from the university were on their way to participate.

The UNO, however, did not agree to it and asked the imam to perform the janaza quickly.

At one point, on the instructions of UNO, the janaza was started amid the commotion.

The locals and the students raised their hands and chanted slogans such as, "Why did my brother die? We want answers, we want justice!", "Accept our demands, accept our demands!", etc.

Around 9:30am some teachers and students of the university came and another janaza was held.

The body was later buried near Sayeed's house in Nalipara village of Babanpur.