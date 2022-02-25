Go to Romania, Bangladesh tells its nationals in Ukraine
Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest will arrange two-day stay and arrange their safe return to Bangladesh, says Shahriar Alam
Bangladesh has advised its citizens who are in the south and southwest of Ukraine to go to Romania.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (25 February) said the Romanian government will make arrangements for their two-day stay and then arrange for their return to Bangladesh under the supervision of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest.
'The Bangladesh Embassy in Romania will issue a more detailed notice shortly," he said.