GM Quader made opposition party leader in 12th parliament

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader has been appointed as the opposition party leader in the 12th parliament of the country.

As the leader of the largest party opposing the ruling party in the parliament, GM Quader was elected for the position by the Speaker under Section 2(1) of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of Bangladesh, reads a gazette issued by the Human Resources Wing of the Secretariat of Parliament today (28 January).

Additionally, Jatiyo Party's Senior Co-Chairman and Chattogram-5 lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud was appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition party in the parliament.