GM Quader can continue party activities: Appellate division

The Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader can continue his activities as the chairman of Jatiya Party (JaPa), ruled the chamber court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

At the same time, the court has fixed 27 February for hearing the matter in the regular bench of the Appellate Division.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the chamber court passed the order on Wednesday (15 February).

Advocate Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam represented GM Quader in the court.

Earlier, on 5 February, the High Court stayed a Dhaka court order that had barred Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader from party activities, for eight weeks.

Following this, expelled JaPa leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha on 9 February appealed to the Appellate Division against the High Court order.

Earlier, on 4 October, Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order to prevent GM Quader from conducting party activities. Consequently, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later, Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers appealed on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban on GM Quader from serving as the chairman of the party as per the party's constitution.

On 19 January, after hearing the appeal, a Dhaka court upheld the order of the Joint District Judge Court barring GM Quader from all party activities.

