GM Quader blames servile foreign policy for Myanmar’s shelling

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) GM Quader has said for Bangladesh's servile foreign policy neighbouring Myanmar is braving the shelling on the soil of the country now and then.

"Myanmar violates the country's airspace while shelling and dropping bombs at will. It seems that there is no strength or foreign policy in our country. All this is happening because of obsequious foreign policy," he said at a programme in Chattogram city on Saturday.

He said, "Bangladesh totally failed to reach a resolution over the Rohingya crisis. Only holding multiple talks is seen as action.  For this, Myanmar cannot be forced to retake Rohingyas who fled in a mass exodus."

Commemorating its late leader Ziauddin Bablu, Chattogram Jatiya Party arranged the programme at Rima Community Centre in port city's Askar Dighir par area.

The chairman of the main opposition party in the parliament also criticised the development activities of the government.

He alleged that huge corruption happened in various development projects. The country will not be able to bear the burden of loans taken for these development works.

"Instead of democracy, constitutional dictatorship is going on in the country," GM Quader opined.

Jatiya Party Secretary General and President of parliamentary body on Labour and Employment Ministry Mujibul Haque Chunnu, party's Chattogram district (north) Member Secretary Shafique ul Alam Chowdhury and central committee Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud also spoke at the programme.

