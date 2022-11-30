GM Quader barred from party activities

GM Quader was allowed to continue as Jatiya Party chairman by a High Court order, which got stayed after a day.

The chamber court of the Appellate Division has stayed the High Court's order till next Monday (5 December), that suspended an order of the lower court asking Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

The chamber judge passed the order following an appeal of the Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former member of parliament, Ziaul Haque Mridha, seeking a stay of the High Court order on Wednesday.

After hearing the appeal, Chamber Judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court order and sent the appeal for hearing by the full bench of the Appellate Division led by the Chief Justice next Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, GM Quader filed a petition with the High Court seeking suspension of the lower court's order.

Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raja moved for the appeal petition while Advocate Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam represented GM Quader in court.

On 4 October, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP, Ziaul Haque Mridha, filed a case seeking an order to bar GM Quader from party activities. In view of the plaintiff's application, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar, and several other lawyers applied to the High Court on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban order on GM Quader from serving as chairman of the party as per the constitution.