Glorious chapter starts with Bangladesh's first submarine base: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
20 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Glorious chapter starts with Bangladesh's first submarine base: PM Hasina

UNB
20 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:44 pm
Glorious chapter starts with Bangladesh&#039;s first submarine base: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said a glorious chapter opened in the country's military history with the commission of its first ever submarine base in Cox's Bazar.

"A glorious chapter started in the military history of Bangladesh as a full-fledged and modern submarine base is being commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy," she said.

The premier was addressing the commissioning ceremony of the country's first submarine base 'BNS Sheikh Hasina' of Bangladesh Navy at Pekua in Cox's Bazar through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She said her government established the Bangladesh Navy as a full-fledged three-dimensional force by adding two submarines ("BNS Navajatra" and "BNS Joyjatra") to the naval fleet on March 12, 2017.

Hasina asked the members of Bangladesh Navy to work for building the country alongside their professional duty, by playing supportive role to unlock potentials of the blue economy.

"I hope that being imbued with the spirit of patriotism, every member of Bangladesh Navy will continue their endeavors to build the country as hunger-poverty-free, developed and prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation, alongside performing their professional duty. Because, we've taken a blue economy policy to explore our huge marine resources," she said.

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

She said the government has taken steps to utilise marine resources for the country's economic development. Besides, Bangladesh has many scopes to develop its tourism industry, she said.

The PM said her government has been building the armed forces as capable ones to protect the country's independence and sovereignty, if Bangladesh is attacked.

"We don't want to make war with anyone. But, we have to attain enough efficiency to protect our independence and sovereignty, if Bangladesh falls into such a situation. We're preparing our forces keeping that in mind," she said.

In the last 14 years, a total of 31 warships, including 4 frigates, 6 corvettes, 4 large patrol crafts, 5 patrol crafts and 2 training ships were added to the fleet of Bangladesh Navy, she said.

Sheikh Hasina also thanked Bangladesh Navy as the force is not only building ships for Bangladesh, but also constructing various water vessels and exporting these to different countries.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal delivered the welcome speech from Pekua venue.
On PM's permission, the Chief of Naval Staff handed over the commissioning forman (order) to commanding officer of the submarine base Commodore M Atiqur Rahman.

In the function, the nameplate of BNS Sheikh Hasina was unveiled.

The newly constructed submarine base can accommodate a total of six submarines and eight warships at a time.

Top News

Submarine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

4h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

6h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

2h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

5h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

5h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

5h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max