Globe officials assaulted while catching monkeys for vaccine trial

Five officials and employees of Globe Biotech Limited were allegedly assaulted by locals when they tried to catch monkeys at Barmi Bazar in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

The monkeys were to be used for conducting trials of the Bangavax Covid-19 vaccine.

"The officials suddenly started catching monkeys. Locals stopped and humiliated them as they were not informed of the matter," said Khandakar Imam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.

He said, on information, police rescued the five workers and learned that the officials had approval papers for catching the monkeys.

Later, they were released after checking the no-objection letters of the forest ministry and forest department, said the OC.

Earlier in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Globe Biotech Ltd sought and secured the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax" to carry out clinical trials.

The conditions included a requirement for monkey trials before human trials are conducted.