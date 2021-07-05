Globe officials assaulted while catching monkeys for vaccine trial

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 05:44 pm

Related News

Globe officials assaulted while catching monkeys for vaccine trial

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 05:44 pm
Globe officials assaulted while catching monkeys for vaccine trial

Five officials and employees of Globe Biotech Limited were allegedly assaulted by locals when they tried to catch monkeys at Barmi Bazar in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

The monkeys were to be used for conducting trials of the Bangavax Covid-19 vaccine.

"The officials suddenly started catching monkeys. Locals stopped and humiliated them as they were not informed of the matter," said Khandakar Imam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.

He said, on information, police rescued the five workers and learned that the officials had approval papers for catching the monkeys.

Later, they were released after checking the no-objection letters of the forest ministry and forest department, said the OC.

Earlier in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Globe Biotech Ltd sought and secured the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax" to carry out clinical trials.

The conditions included a requirement for monkey trials before human trials are conducted.

Top News

Globe Biotech / Vaccine trial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

24m | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

29m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

34m | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

39m | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making