Global Terrorism Index 2024: Bangladesh less impacted by terrorism than India, Pakistan

The impact of terrorism in Bangladesh has been reported to be "low" on a terrorism scale as per the eleventh edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2024, which provides a comprehensive summary of the key global trends and patterns in terrorism since 2012.

The country saw a lower impact of terrorism in Bangladesh than in India, Pakistan, and the South Asian regional average in 2023, according to the report released by the Institute for Economics & Peace on Thursday (29 February).

Bangladesh scored 3.317 on the GTI index, where a score of zero indicates no impact and ten represents the highest measurable impact. This placed the country at 32nd among 163 nations which were placed in 89 spots in the report.

However, Bangladesh moved up 14 places to 32nd on the 2024 index—a worse position than on the 2023 index. The 2024 report mentioned that "Pakistan and Bangladesh were the only two countries in the region to record a deterioration in score in 2023."

The report stated that "South Asia continues to be the most impacted region globally by terrorism, a position it has held since 2007."

The region is home to two of the ten countries with the worst GTI scores, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan, the most impacted country in the region, scored 7.916 and held the fourth position globally on the 2024 index. Following closely, Afghanistan scored 7.825, ranking sixth globally, while India scored 6.324, placing 14th globally.

Of the seven countries assessed in the region, only Bhutan has a GTI score of zero, meaning that it has not recorded a terrorist attack in the past five years.

Nepal, the second least impacted country by terrorism in the region, scored 2.163 and ranked 45th globally, followed by Sri Lanka, which scored 3.072 and ranked 33rd globally, and Bangladesh.

The GTI is the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends and uses multiple factors to calculate its score, including the number of incidences, fatalities, injuries and hostages, and combines it with conflict and socioeconomic data to provide a holistic picture of terrorism.

Burkina Faso suffered the worst impact from terrorism in 2023, with deaths increasing by 68% despite attacks decreasing by 17%. Terrorism in the country has deteriorated every year since 2014.