Global talent competitiveness index: Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 11:05 pm

Related News

Global talent competitiveness index: Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia

Bangladesh has been classified as a country in the laggards category or a country below average in terms of income

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
Global talent competitiveness index: Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia

Bangladesh has ranked 123rd out of 134 nations in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI).

At the same time, it has ranked the lowest in talent development among the Central and South Asian countries.

According to the ranking published by INSEAD and Portulans Institute, Bangladesh has been classified as a country in the laggards category or a country below average in terms of income.

Bangladesh has scored 25.3 and ranked ninth among the Central and South Asian countries in this year's GTCI.

The ranking of the nine countries in this region are: Kazakhstan at 60th, India 88th, Kyrgyzstan 89th, Sri Lanka 93rd, Tajikistan 97th, Iran 100th, Pakistan 107th, Nepal 113th and Bangladesh 123rd.

The GTCI is an annual index created by INSEAD in partnership with Accenture and the Portulans Institute. It aims to give governments and businesses the distilled data from 134 countries needed to inform their decisions about talent policies and strategies.

The seven pillars on which the rankings are based are enabling talent, attracting talent, growing talent, retain talent, vocational and technical Skills and global knowledge (GK) skills.

This year's rankings see European countries dominating the top positions with 17 of them in the top 25.

This year Switzerland is leading the pack with Singapore coming in at second position and the United States in third.

Of the 134 countries included in this year's GTCI, 47 are high-income, 36 are upper-middle-income, 36 are lower-middle-income, and 14 are low-income countries, according to the index, reports the Daily Star.

The regional distribution, meanwhile, is as follows: nine countries from Central and Southern Asia, 15 from Eastern, Southeastern Asia and Oceania, 39 from Europe, 20 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 19 from Northern Africa and Western Asia, two from Northern America, and 30 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Top News

Global talent competitiveness index / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams