Global talent competitiveness index: Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia

Bangladesh has ranked 123rd out of 134 nations in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI).

At the same time, it has ranked the lowest in talent development among the Central and South Asian countries.

According to the ranking published by INSEAD and Portulans Institute, Bangladesh has been classified as a country in the laggards category or a country below average in terms of income.

Bangladesh has scored 25.3 and ranked ninth among the Central and South Asian countries in this year's GTCI.

The ranking of the nine countries in this region are: Kazakhstan at 60th, India 88th, Kyrgyzstan 89th, Sri Lanka 93rd, Tajikistan 97th, Iran 100th, Pakistan 107th, Nepal 113th and Bangladesh 123rd.

The GTCI is an annual index created by INSEAD in partnership with Accenture and the Portulans Institute. It aims to give governments and businesses the distilled data from 134 countries needed to inform their decisions about talent policies and strategies.

The seven pillars on which the rankings are based are enabling talent, attracting talent, growing talent, retain talent, vocational and technical Skills and global knowledge (GK) skills.

This year's rankings see European countries dominating the top positions with 17 of them in the top 25.

This year Switzerland is leading the pack with Singapore coming in at second position and the United States in third.

Of the 134 countries included in this year's GTCI, 47 are high-income, 36 are upper-middle-income, 36 are lower-middle-income, and 14 are low-income countries, according to the index, reports the Daily Star.

The regional distribution, meanwhile, is as follows: nine countries from Central and Southern Asia, 15 from Eastern, Southeastern Asia and Oceania, 39 from Europe, 20 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 19 from Northern Africa and Western Asia, two from Northern America, and 30 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa.