Global solidarity is urgent now for climate action: Saber

Global solidarity and partnerships are urgent now in delivering effective, ambitious climate action, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said on Tuesday (9 July).

He underscored the importance of international collaboration and support in achieving sustainable development goals, too.

The environment minister made the remarks at a meeting with Wopke Hoekstra, Commissioner for Climate Action, European Commission, held in Brussels, Belgium, according to a message here.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, emphasising the country's commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

He focused on strengthening cooperation between Bangladesh and the European Union in addressing climate change and environmental challenges.

Commissioner Hoekstra commended Bangladesh for its proactive stance on climate action and reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting developing nations in their climate resilience efforts.

They discussed potential areas of collaboration, including renewable energy, and climate finance and expressed their willingness to work together to enhance climate resilience and promote sustainable development.

The meeting concluded with a vow to continue dialogue and cooperation, ensuring that both Bangladesh and the European Union remain at the forefront of global climate action.