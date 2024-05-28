Global experts urge Bangladesh to adopt tobacco harm reduction strategies

A roundtable discussion on 'Policy for Progress: Towards Harm Reduction,' organised by Kaler Kantho and Policy Exchange Bangladesh held on 27 May 2024. Photo: UNB

In an effort to protect public health, stakeholders and policymakers are advocating for the adoption of tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategies based on scientific evidence that will support the government's smoking cessation strategies.

In recent discussions among national and international public health experts, policymakers, and other subject matter experts, a consensus has emerged on the critical need for Bangladesh to embrace a comprehensive Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategy, according to a press release.

These insights were shared during the roundtable discussion on 'Policy for Progress: Towards Harm Reduction,' organised by Kaler Kantho and Policy Exchange Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital yesterday (28 May).

Speakers emphasised the importance of implementing innovative strategies that will support adult smokers to quit smoking and drive effective and sustainable changes in the public health sector, it said.

According to the harm reduction concept, complete cessation of smoking is an aspirational goal but cannot be achieved overnight. Recognising this, transitioning gradually by embracing reduced-risk alternatives emerges as a pragmatic and effective method.

Supported by numerous scientific studies, THR has garnered attention for its promising outcomes. Countries like the UK and New Zealand stand as notable examples, demonstrating significant reductions in health risks through the adoption of THR strategies. Sweden is close to becoming the first smoke free country in the world by implementing the THR strategies.

Cardiologist and Research Fellow of the University of Patras (Greece) Konstantinos Farsalinos stressed the importance of incorporating vapour products and other cessation tools to mitigate the harm caused by smoking. He said that, "vaping is an effective method of quitting smoking which presents alternatives with minimised risks."

He emphasized, "Taking research-based pragmatic decisions regarding revolutionary technologies like vaping products would pave the way to ensure the safety of public health."

Former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agriculture University Professor Dr. Lutful Hassan said, "Quitting an old habit is not easy. Especially, one cannot quit smoking overnight. In this regard, smokers can stop smoking gradually by adopting THR strategy."

He also said, "THR is very important for Bangladesh. Policy makers should consider it."

According to the speakers, vaping can significantly contribute to the safety of public health. It also has immense potential to emerge as a new source of revenue. Adopting THR in the mainstream policy-making and devising proper regulatory framework would benefit the country on many fronts.

Former member of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abdul Mannan Shikder said, "If the smoking rate is reduced, the medical expenses due to smoking will also be reduced. Besides, it is possible to increase the revenue due to the implementation of THR strategy." He further stressed, "THR should be adopted with proper regulations. And all the stakeholders need to be addressed in this regard."

According to the speakers, practical steps are necessary in formulating economic and social policies to maintain the ongoing progress of the country and face future challenges. Tobacco harm reduction products should be adopted instead of banned through appropriate regulatory frameworks. The right set of regulations will target only adult smokers while serving as a deterrent to youth appeal. The adoption of a Tobacco Harm Reduction strategy in Bangladesh will represent a pragmatic and compassionate approach to addressing public health challenges. With strong endorsements from global health leaders and a clear roadmap for implementation, Bangladesh has the opportunity to lead the way in tobacco harm reduction, ultimately saving lives and enhancing the well-being of its population.

Advisor of Policy Exchange Bangladesh Asif Ibrahim said, "To reduce smoking, countries like UK, New Zealand and Sweden adopt pragmatic plans. They prioritized scientific research and took rational steps. These countries have already experienced positive outcomes. Bangladesh should consider these examples to develop the public health landscape. Especially, Ministry of Health other important ministries should consider THR in policy making.