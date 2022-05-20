Global efforts must be enhanced to save lives, reduce risks of migrants: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
20 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Global efforts must be enhanced to save lives, reduce risks of migrants: Shahriar Alam

UNB
20 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 02:39 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said global efforts must be enhanced to save lives and reduce risks and vulnerabilities of migrants during their migratory journey, including those caught up in situations of crisis. 

He was delivering a national statement at the general debate of the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the UN General Assembly on Thursday. 

Shahriar Alam urged transit and destination countries not to forcibly return migrants under any circumstances.

He also underscored the importance of fulfilling the obligations of Member States for search and rescue of distressed migrants at sea.

On multiple occasions, he added, "Our own naval forces have rescued Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingyas adrift at sea along our coasts".

The general debate was chaired by Ambassador Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, according to a message received here from New York on Friday. 

The state minister is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation to the Migration Review Forum. 

Earlier in the day, he held bilateral meetings with Dr Vince Henderson, minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy and the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. 

They discussed issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh's candidature for the Human Rights Council election for 2023-25.

The forum will conclude on 20 May with the adoption of a Progress Declaration.

Top News

migrants / State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

21m | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

26m | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

36m | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

1h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

5h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

6h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire