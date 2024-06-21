A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (29 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Flood water recedes slightly in Sylhet, Sunamganj as rainfall stops after days

Flood water in the eastern districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj has begun to recede slowly as the incessant rainfall has finally stopped after nearly a week and river water level decreased marginally.

On Friday (21 June), locals also enjoyed a bit of sunshine after a long period of gloomy weather.

Flood situation worsens in Kurigram as water levels of all rivers rising

The flood situation in Kurigram district deteriorated further as water levels in all sixteen rivers including Teesta, Dudhkumar, Dharla and Brahmaputra kept rising.

Teesta and Dharla rivers are flowing above the danger level on Friday, said Rafsan Jani, sub-divisional engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board.

PM reaches New Delhi on two-day state visit

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi this afternoon on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage landed at Palam Airport in New Delhi at 3:29pm (local time). Earlier, the flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 2:03pm.

Prices of meat, chicken, green chilli, vegetables still high despite falling demand

Prices of beef, mutton, chickens, eggs, green chilli and vegetables are still high in the kitchen market of the capital city Dhaka, despite demand falling as holidaymakers return to the city.

The market insiders said that the prices of different essentials and vegetables soared in the capital for short supply of commodities and vegetables due to supply chain disruption during the Eid holidays.

Indian court blocks Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison

An Indian court stopped on Friday the release from jail of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chief opponents, a day after he was granted bail in a long-running corruption case, reports said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi party, denies the charges as a "political conspiracy" by Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Govt building 268km roads to smooth rural connectivity in Cox's Bazar

To mitigate some of the risks facing both the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (FDMNs) and their host communities, the government is implementing a project for smoothing the rural connectivity in Cox's Bazar district.

Under the project titled 'Emergency Multi-Sector Rohingya Crisis Response Project (EMCRP)', the government is building 268 kilometers of roads in several upazilas, including Ukhiya and Teknaf under Cox's Bazar district.

Top News

headlines of the day

Comments

